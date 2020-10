Categories:

YOUNG people of Euroa – it’s time to have your say.

That’s the message from the Strathbogie Shire Council who will soon be calling on Euroa youth to join a working group that will decide the best place, design and jumps for a new youth space and BMX track.

The makeshift track is now been closed, with signage erected to inform the community about plans for a new space.



