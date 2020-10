Categories:

Tags:

ON August 17, Nagambie mother Ana Williams gave birth to Haylee Cat Annaliese – a wonderful, healthy baby girl at the Royal Women’s Hospital.

There was much joy and celebration for Ana and her husband Blair along with Haylee’s sisters – Brooke, Amber and Cerise who all think she is just lovely.

But the arrival of Haylee begins yet another joyous chapter in Ana’s life which has had its fair share of extraordinary ups and downs during pregnancy.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition