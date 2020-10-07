Calls for information on Graytown’s history



A DEEP rich past exists among the Ironbark Forest surrounding Graytown and Strathbogie Shire council want to delve even deeper into the region’s history.

The council are calling out to history buffs in the region for photos, stories or any other information regarding the town’s Prisoner of War (POW) camp site.

“Strathbogie Shire and our enthusiastic collaborators are sourcing stories and information about Camp 6 Graytown prisoner of war (POW) camp, so we can expand our knowledge and showcase an important period of our history.” CEO of Strathbogie Shire council Julie Salomon said.



