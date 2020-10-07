A super result



Categories:

Tags:

THE towns of Longwood and Locksley have claimed a win, after the community was advised that only one superload carrying concrete for the West Gate Tunnel Project from Benalla will now be driven through the town in May next year.

The rest of the superloads will be going directly to Melbourne via the Hume Freeway.

A controversial alternative route through Longwood and Locksley was initially planned for 530 superloads after it was determined that the heritage-listed Pranjip Bridge was not able to hold the 160 tonne loads.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

