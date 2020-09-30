Makeshift bike track is needed to support recreation for kids



KIDS need to be kids.

That’s the message Gazette readers have given in response to a resident’s concerns over a makeshift bike track near the Apex Walking Track on the Seven Creeks Reserve which was featured in this paper last week.

For the Tough family, it is important that young people have spaces to play and exercise outdoors, and advocates that parents work together with other members of the community to have local spaces for young people to enjoy.

“Not every family has the money or time to drive kids out of town to visit… parks,” Angela and Chris Tough said in a statement to the Gazette.



