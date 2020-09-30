Makeshift bike track is needed to support recreation for kids


Categories: Community, Environment, News, People and Lifestyle, Youth
Tags: , , ,
WEB Page13 Story 003 7 column 001
BIKE TRACK NEEDED: Euroa parents say the current makeshift bike track near Charman St in the Euroa Seven Creeks reserve is needed for outdoor activity, especially during COVID-19 lockdown. Last week the Gazette featured a story about concerns from residents that the bike track was degrading vegetation.

KIDS need to be kids.
That’s the message Gazette readers have given in response to a resident’s concerns over a makeshift bike track near the Apex Walking Track on the Seven Creeks Reserve which was featured in this paper last week.
For the Tough family, it is important that young people have spaces to play and exercise outdoors, and advocates that parents work together with other members of the community to have local spaces for young people to enjoy.
“Not every family has the money or time to drive kids out of town to visit… parks,” Angela and Chris Tough said in a statement to the Gazette.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here