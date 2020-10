Categories:

AFTER more than five decades working within local government in the Strathbogie region, councillor Mick Williams OAM has decided to not recontest the upcoming elections.

It will also mean Mr Williams will not be a part of the seven elected councillors making decisions for the community the first time in over two decades.

“I was in two minds of what I was planning to do,” Mr Williams said.



