Euroa cricketing talent keeps on blooming

THE young stars of Euroa continue to make an impact on the cricket field, with another young cricketer being picked to represent Victoria for his starring efforts in the local arena.

Wicketkeeper batsman Josh Robertson has picked up the significant honour this time around, with him being picked in Cricket Victoria’s under 17 Emerging Performance squad.

It was a welcome announcement for Robertson, who has been working hard on his cricketing skills since he began playing for Mooroopna six years ago.



