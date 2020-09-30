Avenel intersection action needed



Categories:

Tags:

LIBERAL MP Wendy Lovell (MLC, Northern Victoria) has called on the State Government to upgrade safety at two Hume Freeway intersections at Avenel.

During State Parliament sittings earlier this month, Ms Lovell highlighted the concerns of local residents regarding the Lambing Gully Rd and Tarcombe Rd/Jones St intersections with the freeway.

She called on the Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ben Carroll to take action to make the intersections safer for motorists.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

