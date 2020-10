Categories:

YOUNG tennis players in Euroa this have had their first hit out in months this past weekend, as eased restrictions have meant players can have a hit out in groups of up to ten.

One of those youngsters talking part – Stella Keramaris – playing tennis was spurred on by her curiosity.

“I initially wanted to learn to play because it looked interesting, and because I had no idea how to play it.



