SWIMMERS will be greeted by a bit of colour this summer, with a new pool mural completed over the weekend at Euroa’s Swimming Pool.

The idea for the mural initially came from a community breakfast which the Euroa Community Action Group (ECAG) and devised as part of the groups action plan.

“We wanted to establish a theme in Euroa that brought visitors in the area that looked to attract tourism,” ECAG member Melinda Watson said.



