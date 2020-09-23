NEW FACES: 14 candidates have put their hand up to the councillor positions at the Strathbogie Shire council elections



MANY new beginnings for Strathbogie Shire councillors will come to fruition come October with six new candidates making themselves known for the upcoming elections.

As of Tuesday morning, 14 candidates have either nominated themselves to stand with the Victorian Electoral Commission or confirmed to the Gazette that they will be running as a candidate.

The six candidates not yet announced include two new candidates in the Hughes Creek Ward, three candidates in the Lake Nagambie Ward and one candidate announcing they will run again in the Honeysuckle Creek Ward.



