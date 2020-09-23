Mayor will not recontest election



AFTER four years as mayor of the Strathbogie Shire Cr Amanda McClaren has confirmed she will not be standing in upcoming elections in October.

Initially announced in the Nagambie Community Voice, Cr McClaren said the decision was not an easy one to make and was thinking seriously on for some time.

“Being able to represent your community on council is really special, and I feel after four years after this term and four years as mayor, it was a really really special time,” Cr McClaren said.



