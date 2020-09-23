A wheelie bad idea


NOT FOR BIKES: Bronwyn Starkey stands among the makeshift bike tracks on Euroa's Seven Creeks Reserve, which she says will damage the vegetation growth in the reserve. Ms Starkey said two tracks have been built over a number of months near the Apex Walking track. PHOTO: Philippe Perez

HANDMADE bike tracks that have been dug out and constructed beside Euroa’s Apex Walking Track have been degrading the natural beauty of Sevens Creek since November of last year.
Local resident Bronwyn Starkey has been concerned about the makeshift bike tracks which she says are ruining the fragile environment of the area.
“I’m at the point where I would really hope council can get this area graded out, put some signs stating this area is under repair and tape this area off,” Ms Starkey said.


