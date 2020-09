Categories:

Tags:

THE president of the Violet Town Football Netball Club, Matthew Holmes, is pleased to announce that Eddie Kozole will be back on board as the Reserves coach for 2021.

Eddie has been at the club for nine seasons where he has played 128 games and kicked 223 goals.

He worked hard this season, recruiting heavily for 2021, to further develop the reserves team and to add to the improvement shown in previous seasons.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition