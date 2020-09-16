Tom Panuccio – Olympic Change-Maker Program



TOM Panuccio has been selected as Euroa Secondary College’s Australian Olympic Change-Maker award recipient for 2020.

“The Australian Olympic Change-Maker program recognises and rewards students who are demonstrating the Olympic spirit through leadership and driving positive change in their communities.”

Euroa Secondary College awards the Australian Olympic Change-Maker award to a Year 12 student who has demonstrated leadership and encourages other students to participate in sport across their time during secondary school from Years 7 to 12 not only within the school but in the wider community as well.



