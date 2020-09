Categories:

WE all live in a great country that has hot summers each year.

We should all be vigilant about the risk of bush fires and not just leave it to the firefighters of local CFA brigades to take complete responsibility for fire prevention.

I often meet some of the Nagambie CFA Brigade members and talk to them about the need to recruit new members to their worthwhile service.



