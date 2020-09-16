JobKeeper keeps them surviving COVID


STAYING EMPLOYED: Mely & Me staff Jasmely Trotter, Jess Anders and Lauren Anders say Job Keeper has kept them afloat. Dr. Helen Haines mentioned the business in a speech to parliament earlier last week.

INDEPENDENT Member for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, highlighted two Euroa businesses recently in her speeches in Federal Parliament in regards to JobKeeper and the need to keep it continuing.
Dr Haines said The Weekend Local and Mely & Me cafes would not have been able to survive if it weren’t for the payment.
Talking with Jasmely Trotter of Mely & Me she agreed with Dr Haines that they would not have been able to open their doors if they had not qualified for the JobKeeper allowance.


