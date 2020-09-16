Farmers scrutinise Local Law No 2



STRATHBOGIE Shire councilors were expected to adopt Community Local Law No. 2 at last night’s monthly council meeting, before it goes into ‘caretaker’ mode prior to elections in October.

Some 59 submissions were made to the Draft Local Law No 2 document which went on display for comment after it was approved for Public Exhibition on August 4.

At a further special council zoom meeting held last Tuesday, September 8, four submitters were given the chance to make further comment.



