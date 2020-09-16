Farmers scrutinise Local Law No 2


Categories: Community, Council, News, Top stories
Tags: ,
Strathbogie Shire Council building 1 1
SIGNIFICANT CHANGES: After extensive community consultation, Strathbogie Shire Council has made several significant changes to their Local Law document.

STRATHBOGIE Shire councilors were expected to adopt Community Local Law No. 2 at last night’s monthly council meeting, before it goes into ‘caretaker’ mode prior to elections in October.
Some 59 submissions were made to the Draft Local Law No 2 document which went on display for comment after it was approved for Public Exhibition on August 4.
At a further special council zoom meeting held last Tuesday, September 8, four submitters were given the chance to make further comment.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here