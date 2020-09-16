A bold new strategic plan for Euroa Health



EUROA Health is excited to be developing a new Strategic Plan leading it for 2021-2025 period.

The Strategic Plan will establish a clear path ahead, set out a compelling vision for the organisation, and define the outcomes it will achieve over the next five years.

Euroa Health CEO Cherree Hunter said “We want to make sure the Strategic Plan is truly representative of our people and our community and provide care and services that are available for the whole community when they need us”.



