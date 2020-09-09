Steady as she goes


Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Sunday, September 6, 2020. Melbourne will remain under coronavirus lockdown until at least October 26 but some restrictions will be eased from next Sunday. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING

DESPITE the Strathbogie region having had no cases since April, Premier Dan Andrews has declared residents will not have any COVID-19 restrictions eased until cases in other problematic regional areas fall.
Active cases of coronavirus will need to fall in places like Geelong (19 active cases), Bendigo (4) and Ballarat (2) before any significant changes are seen.
From September 14, the four reasons to leave home – for school or work (if they can’t be done from home), care or caregiving, to shop for essentials, and exercise – are all staying in place.


