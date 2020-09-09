Local flood data now at your fingertips



Categories:

Tags:

THE Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority (GBCMA) have also got on board in preparing residents for potential flooding this spring via a new online portal.

Free, regularly updated information to help with land-use planning, flood preparedness and flood insurance is now available for 14 communities across the Goulburn Broken region with flood maps outlined for addresses in Violet Town, Euroa and Nagambie.

GBCMA Statutory Planning and Floodplain Manager Guy Tierney said that sites were chosen based on a large amount of data and studies carried out over the years.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

