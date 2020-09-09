Funding for Euroa cinema upgrade in Haines Budget submission


EVENT CENTRAL: Dr Haines has proposed $130,000 be set aside in her budget submission for an upgrade to the cinema as part of a new Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund and host events like this free screening of Andre Rieu for the National Seniors Festival pictured here.

MOVIE fans of Euroa have cause to feel optimistic of an improved theatre going experience once restrictions are eased with Federal Independent Member for Indi Dr Helen Haines suggesting that funding go towards cinema improvements in her 2020 Budget submission.
Dr Haines has asked $130,000 be set aside for an upgrade to the cinema as part of a new Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund to support domestic tourism projects in bushfire and lockdown-affected regions.
“The Budget is critical for Indi following the triple impact of the bushfire early this year, the nationwide COVID-19 shutdown from March to May and Victoria’s stage three and four restrictions and the NSW border closure since July 8,” Dr Haines said.


