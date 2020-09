Categories:

Tags:

THE Euroa Secondary College Junior Hockey team won the Victorian All High Championship at the State Hockey Centre, Royal Park on August 25, 1992.

To these young hockey players, most just new to the game, to win a championship at this level, was unforgettable.

Emily Fitz (Bennett) said: “I remember that as a team we had to work very hard to get to this stage.”



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition