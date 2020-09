Categories:

STRATHBOGIE Shire has a problem with its community – and it’s getting worse, not better.

The shire has just polled its worst figures in four years in the annual community satisfaction survey – its report card plummeting six points from 2019 to a score of just 50.

Worse, the index rating of 46 among residents aged 65 and older was also the lowest ever recorded for that demographic.



