State reignites Kangaroo Harvesting Program following Ryan push

Just days after calls from Deputy Leader of The Nationals Steph Ryan (MLA, Euroa) highlighted that the state government had failed to outline when the kangaroo harvesting program would recommence in North East Victoria, it was announced by the State Government that kangaroo harvesting would recommence.

In January, the program was suspended as the impact of the fires was considered.

Tags will again be issued for the North East harvest zones, but harvesters will not be able to operate within the Towong or Alpine shire areas due to the impact of the bushfires.



