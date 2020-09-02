McLeish calls out union politics



STATE Member for Eildon, Cindy McLeish, has said that union politics are jeopardising food security during a time of global crisis.

This comes after a union called to end the Working Holiday Maker Visa, which is a temporary visa for young people who want to holiday and work in Australia for up to 12 months.

Standing in defence and support of the agriculture industry, McLeish said that if the union was successful in removing the visa, backpackers would be unable to work, leaving farmers without their major workforce contributor.



