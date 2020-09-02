Kristy Hourigan announces candidacy for Seven Creeks



THE councillor race for the Seven Creeks Ward is now a four way contest with another candidate putting their hand up for council.

Owner of the Euroa Caravan Park for the past three years Kristy Hourigan announced her candidacy for a seat at the October Strathbogie Shire council elections this past weekend.

In announcing her candidacy, Ms Hourigan said she will look to ensure accountability along with focusing on growth in the region post pandemic.



