Bella result for Lindsay Park


Bella Nipotina ridden by Michael Rodd wins the BECK Probuild Quezette Stakes at Caulfield Racecourse on August 15, 2020 in Caulfield, Australia. (Pat Scala/Racing Photos)

SHE may not have won a race before Saturday’s Group Three Quezette Stakes at Caulfield, but Lindsay Park filly Bella Nipotina the day proved she was up to the task, with a ruthless sprint on the way home
During the 1100m race the three-year-old sat outside leader Miss Bosetti until she unleashed a brutal sprint turning for home, dashing away to win by two lengths to seal her first win in eight starts.
Co-trainer Ben Hayes said the filly had impressed he and fellow trainer Tom Dabernig despite not breaking through as a two-year-old.


