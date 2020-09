Categories:

WHENEVER an opportunity to play tennis presents itself, Greg Rowe takes the chance and utilises any unused court there is.

The tennis coach visited the Strathbogie tennis courts on Wednesday last week to train with Creek Junction player Marcello Mercuri.

He is on board to kick start interest for people to take up the sport throughout the Tableland once the pandemic subsides and restrictions are eased.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition