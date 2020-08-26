The Gleeson family set to soar for Magpies next year


BACK FOR 2021: Jayden Gleeson easily avoided his Shepparton defence in June 2019. Jacob has signed on with his Gleeson brothers and cousin for another year. PHOTOS: Dale Mann

Following the disastrous COVID-19 inflicted 2020 footy season, or lack thereof, it’s only natural for fans and players to be looking ahead to the clearer skies of 2021.
And the Magpies are already out on the front foot, locking in a strong team for next season – securing players like Jack Hellier and brothers Tom and Dan Garside.
As if the double trouble of the Garside brothers wasn’t enough, Euroa will also boast the triple threat of the three Gleeson brothers in Jacob (26), Zac (23) and Max (22) along with their cousin Jayden.


