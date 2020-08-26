The Gleeson family set to soar for Magpies next year



Following the disastrous COVID-19 inflicted 2020 footy season, or lack thereof, it’s only natural for fans and players to be looking ahead to the clearer skies of 2021.

And the Magpies are already out on the front foot, locking in a strong team for next season – securing players like Jack Hellier and brothers Tom and Dan Garside.

As if the double trouble of the Garside brothers wasn’t enough, Euroa will also boast the triple threat of the three Gleeson brothers in Jacob (26), Zac (23) and Max (22) along with their cousin Jayden.



