Categories:

Tags:

A NUMBER of local wineries have received stellar accolades from one of the country’s most respected wine critics.

James Halliday has annually released his wine companion book, with his 2021 book giving a number of locally grown wines a rating of 94 or more.

These included a 96 rating for Maygar’s Hill Winery’s Longwood-based winery, which 2017 Reserve Shiraz which was described by Mr Halliday as a brilliant vintage with a balance that is “exemplary.”



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition