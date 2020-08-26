SES Euroa Flood Guide needs your feedback



Categories:

Tags:

LIVING in Euroa between the Seven Creeks and Castle Creek, most residents will be well aware of the issues of flooding in this area.

The SES have prepared local flood guides for a number of areas within the Goulburn Broken catchment with the Euroa Draft guide now ready for feedback.

Liz Frazer, Community Resilience Coordinator with the Goulburn Broken Catchment states: “A new Euroa Local Flood guide has been drafted by Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) with input from Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority (GBCMA) and the Strathbogie Shire Council.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

