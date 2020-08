Categories:

SINCE taking up netball, Emelia Mercuri’s has achieved a lot in a very short time.

In Emelia’s case, she did not commence when she was very young but her friends encouraged her to take up netball with the under 11s.

Since then, she has already been in an interleague team, captained this group and was awarded the best player by the coach.



