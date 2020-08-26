Council elections are go, despite Strathbogie Shire objections



Categories:

Tags:

COUNCIL elections will go ahead this October, despite concerns from the Strathbogie Shire council that they could cause a disadvantage to some candidates.

Minister for Local Government Shaun Leane announced last week said that on advice from the Victorian Chief Health Officer, Professor Brett Sutton, local government elections will go ahead as scheduled for Saturday, October 24.

But Strathbogie Shire mayor Amanda McClaren told the Gazette that the October elections will mean that candidates will have a lack of engagement with the community in upcoming weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

