Big step up for Euroa’s Teagan Kubeil, as CFA celebrate youth

SHE may be one of the youngest members of the Euroa Country Fire Authority (CFA) at 16 years of age, but Teagan Kubeil is ready to take on the responsibility of being a senior member of the team.

Teagan joined the Euroa Junior Fire Brigade at the 11 as part of the CFA’s Junior Volunteer Development Program and became the first girl to win the hydrant race in the Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria 45th State Urban Junior Championships in Warrnambool in 2018.

But Teagan’s history with the brigade goes back even further than that and has been involved with all kind of brigade work since she was five and believes the work she does in conjunction with charities are the most valuable experiences.



