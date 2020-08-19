Young people push for life skills to be taught in schools



A TEAM of young people from Strathbogie Shire Council are calling for the Victorian Government to introduce life education classes into the state’s curriculum as part of the YMCA Victoria Youth Parliament.

Ashleigh Butcher (20), Jeremy Brown (17), Brandon McCall (17), Zachary St-Pierre (17), Julia Vidler (17) and Malachi Wild (19) are calling for mandatory classes that teach students budgeting, mental health and first aid to prepare them for life beyond high school.

Mr St-Pierre believes the current school curriculum does not provide students with the skills and knowledge they need for adulthood.



