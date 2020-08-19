Euroa Allrounder Reaching For The Stars



SHE may still be studying hard at school, but 16 year old Georgia Gall is set to move onto the big stage of her cricketing career next summer.

Georgia will join a number of the country’s top cricketers competing in the upcoming women’s Big Bash League season after signing on to play for the Melbourne Stars.

“I have always wanted to play WBBL and having seen some of the girls in the same pathways programmes as me make it over the last couple of years, I really felt that if I worked hard enough and got the results, I could maybe get a Rookie Contract,” she said.



