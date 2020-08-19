Euroa Action group needs your ideas



Categories:

Tags:

HAVE you got some great ideas that would be beneficial for the town or may beautify or enhance it in some way?

If so, the Euroa Community Action Group (ECAG) is just the group for you.

Committee member, Melinda Watson said, “The committee welcomes any ideas/initiatives from the community but these must be submitted to the group by Monday, August 24, 2020 which will allow ECAG members the opportunity to consider them prior to August 31 which is the next meeting date for ECAG.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

