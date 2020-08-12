New ideas wanted


Malcolm Little
CALLING TIME: Councillor Malcolm Little for the Hughes Creek Ward has confirmed that he will not stand at the October council election for Strathbogie Shire Council. Cr Alistair Thomson has also confirmed that he will not stand for the Mt Wombat Ward.

NEW fresh faces will be a certainty for Strathbogie Shire Council after council elections in October, with Cr Alistair Thomson and Cr Malcolm Little confirming that they will not be contesting the next council elections.
Both have told the Gazette that it was time for eager new councillors to sit within the council chambers with Cr Little saying it is an opportune time for someone with fresh ideas.
“This might be a good opportunity for someone out there who has been thinking about running to now have a go,” Cr Little.


