Keeping safe in Nagambie under stage three

BE AWARE AND SAFE: Senior Constable Jethro Malane wearing a mandatory face mask that is essential during Stage 3 of this pandemic restrictions.

LOCAL emergency services through Nagambie are encouraging the community to keep up the good work with measures put in place to restrict COVID-19 spread in the community.
It is mandatory to wear a mask when going to medical visits, the supermarket, exercising outside if possible, or going amongst the general public.
Also remember to keep social distancing when close to other people when shopping of doing your banking and such. With these common sense approaches our town and shire can help beat this deadly virus spreading across Victoria.


