Flying Is Just Plane Awesome for Mark Carr


IN PLANE VIEW: Mark Carr from Creightons Creek is encouraging people from the Strathbogie region to volunteer for the Benalla aviation Museum and its associated Men's Shed. (Photo taken before stage three restrictions).

CREIGHTON CREEK resident Mark Carr has lived much of his life in the sky – as a naval aviator, a jet instructor and a pilot for Cathay Pacific Airways.
But now he wants to encourage others from the Strathbogie region to share in his joy of flying and is putting the call out for volunteers at the Benalla Aviation Museum and Men’s Shed.
“The airfield where the museum has been here for around 80 years, and there is a lot of history here with our museum being dedicated to the unit that was here,” Mr Carr said.


