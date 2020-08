Categories:

IN July, the Violet Town Café was the site of a chance meeting between John Ramage and Tom Royal.

They both happened to be standing at the counter, waiting to be served not realising that they knew each other, as the last time that they had been in contact was 58 years ago in 1962.

Both gentlemen had previously lived and worked in Violet Town (Tom was the post master) but their main connection had been as footballers with the ‘Towners’.



