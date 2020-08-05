Young players lap up chance to play in rep basketball team
WITH many sports now being cancelled due to the pandemic, the Euroa Basketball Club has encouraged local boys and girls to take part in and try-out for a place in a local representative team.
Try-outs were held on Friday, July 31 in the hope that there may be opportunities for young basketballers to play at a more challenging level of the game sometime this year.
There was a good turn-out of young enthusiasts, mainly boys, with seven boys being able to make the under 14 team.