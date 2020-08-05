Time to mask up


Categories: Community, Coronavirus, Council, Events, Government, News, State Government, Top stories
Tags: ,
Face Masks 3 29July20
MASKS APLENTY: Violet Town’s Elliette Jeffrey with an array of masks that she has made over the recent days. All proceeds from the sales of her masks will go to organisations working towards a vaccine for COVID-19. PHOTO: Philippe Perez

THOSE living in the Strathbogie Shire – along with the rest of regional Victoria are once again being asked to stop the spread of COVID-19 and abide by stage three restrictions, which come into effect today.

The sweeping new restrictions, will mean that restaurants, cafes, bars and gyms will close from 11:59pm on Wednesday.

Strathbogie Shire mayor Amanda McClaren said her council is working hard to keep our community safe at local level.

We have provided this coronavirus article without the requirement to subscribe to the digital edition. This is a rapidly changing situation and we want to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here