Time to mask up



Categories:

Tags:

THOSE living in the Strathbogie Shire – along with the rest of regional Victoria are once again being asked to stop the spread of COVID-19 and abide by stage three restrictions, which come into effect today.

The sweeping new restrictions, will mean that restaurants, cafes, bars and gyms will close from 11:59pm on Wednesday.

Strathbogie Shire mayor Amanda McClaren said her council is working hard to keep our community safe at local level.

We have provided this coronavirus article without the requirement to subscribe to the digital edition. This is a rapidly changing situation and we want to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

