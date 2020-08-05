Lock down does not beat winter blues



TWO regular rowers who frequent Lake Nagambie with their rowing prowess are doing all they can to train for their sport, despite living within the Mitchell Shire.

Sisters Ava and Imogen Cafasso have been continuing their training care of an ergometer rowing machine that has been borrowed from the Nagambie Rowing Club.

“The sisters have been prevented from attending our water rowing at Nagambie, as they live just inside the Mitchell Shire, but they haven’t spent all their ‘downtime’ on the couch watching Netflix.” Dave Andrews from the Nagambie Rowing club said.



