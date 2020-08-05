An invisible barrier between us and them



FEDERAL Independent MP Dr Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) has called on Victorian Premier Dan Andrews to provide a less confusing message as further COVID-19 cases rise through regional Victoria.

Ms Haines, who was in Euroa last Friday outlined that “99 per cent” of people she spoke to during her visit were concerned about the growing amount of cases in regional areas and the implications it may have on business.

“I’m hearing a lot of concern from the southern part of the Indi electorate about the permeability in the ring around Melbourne,” Dr Haines said.



