The impossible search

JAYME McCrae earns a regular income, is employed in a stable job, has two professional rental references from previous landlords along with an extra written recommendation from a former roommate.

So why has it been so hard for him to find a rental in the Strathbogie region?

Mr McCrae has been on the hunt for the last four and a half months, and after weeks of couch surfing at mates’ homes, has had to recently resort to living out of his car while he continues for his search a roof over his head.

It was a path that he wasn’t keen on taking, but it was the only option after receiving knockback after knockback with his applications.



