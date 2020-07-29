The impossible search


Jayme McCrae, who currently lives in his car, has continued to be knocked back for rentals, despite employment and two rental references. He said that the local Strathbogie region along with Benalla, and Shepparton do not give locals like him a a chance.

JAYME McCrae earns a regular income, is employed in a stable job, has two professional rental references from previous landlords along with an extra written recommendation from a former roommate.
So why has it been so hard for him to find a rental in the Strathbogie region?
Mr McCrae has been on the hunt for the last four and a half months, and after weeks of couch surfing at mates’ homes, has had to recently resort to living out of his car while he continues for his search a roof over his head.
It was a path that he wasn’t keen on taking, but it was the only option after receiving knockback after knockback with his applications.


