GREEN bin contamination rates for the Strathbogie region have dropped to their lowest ever level, falling below one per cent.

For June, the contamination rate was recorded at 0.96 per cent, while May was slightly lower, recording a 0.95 per cent rate.

The rate compares to rates a year ago, when green bin contamination rates in May 2019 were at 2.18 per cent and 2.89 per cent for the same month in 2018.



