Grant helps to craft good local beer

SMALL BUT GROWING: Both Sandy and David Joyce from Strathbogie Brewery say they will now be able to get themselves into the kegging market after purchasing these new fermenters care of a grant, aimed at small craft and artisanal agriculture producers. PHOTO: Philippe Perez

DAVID and Sandy Joyce’s brewing venture – Strathbogie Brewing Company – has been a labour of love for nearly thirty years.
“Strathbogie can grow anything, and there’s a great opportunity here to continue to move producers forward here,” David said.
The couple’s brewery is one of more than 130 artisanal agriculture businesses that will share in $2 million of funding from the State Government, which aims to help them scale up, expand operations and diversify their product ranges.


