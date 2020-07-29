Grant helps to craft good local beer



DAVID and Sandy Joyce’s brewing venture – Strathbogie Brewing Company – has been a labour of love for nearly thirty years.

“Strathbogie can grow anything, and there’s a great opportunity here to continue to move producers forward here,” David said.

The couple’s brewery is one of more than 130 artisanal agriculture businesses that will share in $2 million of funding from the State Government, which aims to help them scale up, expand operations and diversify their product ranges.



