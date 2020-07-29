Euroa young guns take to the park



IN a year of unprecedented turmoil and extraordinary events, there was none so surprising as the first sight of the Euroa under 18’s runner Peter Bath in his bright pink, short shorts on Saturday.

Luckily for everyone at the ground – and there were a lot of people enjoying the sunshine and the footy whilst maintaining social distance – Peter had the pins to pull off clothing obviously designed for a shorter man.

Bathy delivered messages tirelessly all day, a virtual blur of hot pink in the bright, winter sunshine.



